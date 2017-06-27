Lubbock man indicted, charged with attempted aggravated sexual a - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person

46-year-old Raymond Salazar was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with the attempted aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

He was arrested on June 23 and is now being held on $50,000 bond.

