Southeast Lubbock family catches porch theft on doorbell camera

A family in Southeast Lubbock was able to catch someone stealing a package off their front porch with their doorbell security camera.

The family says the theft has left them feeling violated.

"I think more than anything else, the package can be replaced, but that's where your family is at," said Zach Dunlop, victim of the package theft.

The Dunlops say they received an alert that a package had been delivered to their doorstep just before 2 p.m. on Monday. No one was home at the time, so they decided to check their doorbell camera to confirm, and to their disbelief, they saw someone walking up to their front door moments after they received the delivery confirmation, stealing the package and running off.

The Dunlops filed a police report with the Lubbock Police Department, and thanks to their doorbell camera, they were able to give a clear description of the thief.

But, the thief has yet to be found.

LPD says they see an increase in packages being stolen off of people's front porches during the Christmas and summer seasons. Over the last year, police say they have had 65 reports of thieves doing that exact thing.

UPS says there are several different ways to avoid this problem.

"You can have your package redirected here (The UPS Store). There's a $5 pick-up fee, but that is certainly better than not getting your package," said Stacy Smith with The UPS Store.

You can also request to have someone sign for the package, and have insurance on what you send, but UPS says they see a lot of customers redirecting their packages to the store just to be on the safe side.

