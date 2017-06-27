Larryn Brooks leaving Lady Raiders program

Texas Tech announced Tuesday that Senior Guard Larryn Brooks will graduate in August, but will then transfer out and not play her senior season with the Lady Raiders.

Brooks will graduate with a degree in Human Sciences, but will transfer due to family reasons, according to a press release from the school:

"We were very fortunate to have Larryn as a part of this program for the last two seasons. Larryn's mother is in poor health and (Larryn) has decided to transfer following graduation to be closer to her family," Lady Raider Coach Candi Whitaker said in the release. "We appreciate her dedication to Lady Raider Basketball and wish her and her family the best."

Brooks started her college basketball career at Indiana. With the Lady Raiders, she averaged 9.3 points a game. She also led the team with a .892 percentage at the free throw line.

We wish her and her family the best.

