Larryn Brooks leaving Lady Raiders program

Texas Tech announced Tuesday that Senior Guard Larryn Brooks will graduate in August, but will then transfer out and not play her senior season with the Lady Raiders.
Texas Tech announced Tuesday that Senior Guard Larryn Brooks will graduate in August, but will then transfer out and not play her senior season with the Lady Raiders.
Texas Tech announced Tuesday that five student athletes will enter the Hall of Fame in November and Longtime Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marsha Sharp will join the Hall of Honor.
Texas Tech announced Tuesday that five student athletes will enter the Hall of Fame in November and Longtime Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marsha Sharp will join the Hall of Honor.
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.
Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA.
Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA.
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.