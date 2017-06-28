Police search for man accused of severely beating former girlfri - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police search for man accused of severely beating former girlfriend

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Dameon Marmolejo (Source: Facebook) Dameon Marmolejo (Source: Facebook)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for 20-year-old Dameon Marmolejo. He is approximately 5'5" and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for beating his former girlfriend on June 17, 2017, causing serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 806-741-1000.

