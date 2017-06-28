Fire destroys vehicle, mobile home in East Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire destroys vehicle, mobile home in East Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock, Roosevelt, Buffalo Springs Lake and Idalou fire departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire in the 4100 block of East 1st Street on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses on the scene say nearby cars on the property were also destroyed by the fire.

"I heard a big boom! Then it exploded, it started in the back and that man has a lot of animals in there that are probably dead," said Lisa, a witness to the fire.

The fire started around 11 a.m.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

