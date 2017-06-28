Fire rescue teams on scene of mobile home fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire rescue teams on scene of mobile home fire

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock, Roosevelt, Buffalo Springs Lake and Idalou fire departments are on the scene of a mobile home fire in the 4100 block of East 1st Street.

Witnesses on the scene say nearby cars on the property have been destroyed by the fire.

"I heard a big boom! Then it exploded, it started in the back and that man has a lot of animals in there that are probably dead," said Lisa, a witness to the fire.

The fire started around 11 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

