Arrington cosponsored legislation cracks down on Sanctuary Cities, passes House

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The bill has many critics and few outspoken fans on Capitol Hill, and prospects for changing that are uncertain.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
Today the United States House of Representatives passed the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, legislation cosponsored by Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) that would impose significant penalties on states and cities that refuse to follow federal immigration laws and cooperate with authorities.
McAdoo Volunteer Fire Department purchased a 2017, F550 small brush truck with funding received from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The $100,000 cost share grant made it possible for the department to replace two older, less reliable trucks with an up-to-date wildland vehicle.
