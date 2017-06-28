McAdoo VFD increases capacity with new brush truck

Provided by McAdoo VFD

McAdoo Volunteer Fire Department purchased a 2017, F550 small brush truck with funding received from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The $100,000 cost share grant made it possible for the department to replace two older, less reliable trucks with an up-to-date wildland vehicle.

"The majority of our 551-square-mile protection area is ranch or farm land," said Assistant Fire Chief Dusty Harris. "Ninety-percent of the fires that we respond to are in very rough terrain. This factory-built truck will be more dependable with greater firefighting capability."

The truck is equipped with a 500-gallon water tank, 10-gallon foam tank, remote controlled front bumper monitor, wench and behind the cab cross walk.

The combination of the water with the foam helps to increase the efficiency of the water, almost doubling its effectiveness.

Firefighting foam, used for fire suppression, cools the fire and coats the fuel preventing contact with oxygen. The firefighter spreads a blanket of foam on the area involved, smothering the fire and decreasing the possibility of it reigniting.

"You don't always know how many firefighters will be available when a call goes out", said Harris. "This truck is equipped so that it will allow one person to respond to a grass fire and begin the knock down from inside the safety of the truck. A quick, initial response is important in containing a fire and quenching it as rapidly as possible, minimizing property damage."

McAdoo VFD was established in 1981 and currently has 12 volunteers. The department has open enrollment for anyone wanting to receive training and dedicate time to the community. An application may be obtained by contacting one of the volunteers or at the fire station, 103 North Main.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.