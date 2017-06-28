Lubbock teen seriously injured in overnight police chase

A Lubbock teenager is recovering after leading police on a chase through North Lubbock that ended in a crash.

It began just before 3 a.m. when an officer tried to make a traffic stop at 50th and Avenue Q for failure to yield the right of way.

Police say the 15-year-old driver eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete footing of a pumping station in the 300 block of North Loop 289.

He was taken to UMC with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

