Matt Corkery Steps down as Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach

Texas Tech Tennis will host the ITA Summer Circuit Event July 22-24 at the McLeod Tennis Center.
Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that Matt Corkery has resigned as Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach.
Texas Tech's highest ranking is 12th in Baseball America's final poll.
Florida breaks open the game in 8th inning, and beats LSU 6-1 for its first national title in baseball.
Texas Tech announced Tuesday that Senior Guard Larryn Brooks will graduate in August, but will then transfer out and not play her senior season with the Lady Raiders.
