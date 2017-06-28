Matt Corkery Steps down as Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach

Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that Matt Corkery has resigned as Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach.

According to a press release from the school, Corkery made the move to dedicate more time to his role as a father and husband.

"I would like to thank Coach Whitaker and Texas Tech for the opportunity to be a part of the Lady Raider program these last four years. It is important for me at this point in my life to shift my priority to my family and be a present part of their daily lives. I will always love this university and be grateful for my time at Tech," Corkery said in the release.

Corkery coached at Texas Tech the last four seasons. Prior to that he was the Head Coach at American University.

