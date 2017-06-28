Red Raider baseball ranked in final college polls

With Florida sweeping LSU to win the College Baseball World Series, the final rankings in various publications came out on Wednesday.

Texas Tech's highest ranking is 12th in Baseball America's final poll.

The Red Raiders lost in the Regional and finished 45-17 on the season.

Texas Tech was 13th in the final D1 poll and they were 18th in the final College Baseball Writers rankings.

