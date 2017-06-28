City of Slaton back online after ransomware attack

Slaton City Manager Mike Lamberson says the city systems are back up and running on Wednesday after the systems were attacked by ransomware last Friday.

He says they worked through the weekend to get things fixed.

He wants to emphasize that no one's personal information was compromised.

Lamberson said ransomware encrypts data, then asks for a payment to unlock it, so no residents need to worry about their information being compromised.

