Summer heat peaks Thursday

We can expect a slight chance of storms Wednesday night followed by hot temperatures Thursday.

A cool front will bring a wide range in temperature possibilities on Friday followed by a few storms and cooler temperatures Saturday.

STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Two models are showing isolated storms Wednesday evening across the viewing area. The chance of being impacted by a storm is very low, but not zero. I expect any storms that develop to move southeast quickly. This evening, I am inserting 10 percent rain chances through midnight. I expect most areas to remain dry with lows in the middle to upper 60's in Lubbock.

HEAT BUILDING THURSDAY: Thursday appears to be the hottest day of the week. All models have Lubbock at or above 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. The good news is that "it's a dry heat." The dryline pushes eastward and this is why we should heat up so quickly. Raw data supports high temperatures anywhere from 101 to 106 degrees. No storm chances that I can see right now.

COOL FRONT FRIDAY?? Just like last Friday, we will see a frontal boundary moving in from the north. The front is not as strong as last Friday, but could create temperature problems with 80's north and 100's south. Models keep flip-flopping on Lubbock. At the moment, I am going middle 90's for Lubbock with a bust possible depending on frontal timing. Models break out a few storms Friday afternoon/night mainly south and east of Lubbock.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: As of right now, we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 100 degrees. Stray storms possible. Stay tuned as we get closer to July Fourth.

