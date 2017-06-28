Coronado football gears up for 7 on 7 State Tournament

The Coronado Mustangs earned their first trip to the 7 on 7 State Tournament in College Station. The Mustangs will face the defending state champions Desoto in game one Friday morning.
7 on 7 Coach Victor Rodriguez said his team is ready for the challenge.
"We're looking forward to it, I mean we know it's going to be a challenge but we're still going to compete and play hard. It's going to be really good just to see how we stack up with the rest of the teams," said Rodriguez.
