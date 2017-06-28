Texas Tech Tennis hosting ITA Summer Circuit Event

Texas Tech Tennis will host the ITA Summer Circuit Event July 22-24 at the McLeod Tennis Center.

The Tech Tennis programs will have five student athletes competing in the three-day Summer Circuit.

On the men's side, Connor Curry and Jackson Cobb will compete for the Red Raiders. The Lady Raiders taking part are Sarah Dvorak, Felicity Maltby and Alex Angyalosy.

The ITA Summer Circuit will have free admission. The Round of 32 will commence at 9 a.m. Saturday and Round of 16 play starts 11:30 a.m.

The Summer Circuit was created to allow college tennis players a chance to take part in organized events and keep competitive year-round.

