Boil water notice in Olton after master meter replacement

Water in Olton is back on for most of that town Wednesday evening after crews replaced the city's master meter.

However, Residents on the south side of Olton are still without water.

All residents have been asked to boil their water until further notice.

The Olton Enterprise says the boil notice was due to pressure drops in the city's water system due to the meter change.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.