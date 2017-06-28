Xcel Energy warning customers about phone scams

Xcel Energy is alerting residents about the return of some phone scams.

Several customers have received calls appearing to be from Xcel Energy customer agents.

The scammer threatens to disconnect service if a past-due balance is not paid over the phone.

Xcel says customers should be aware that they will receive printed disconnect notices in the mail, and the company has multiple ways to make payments.

