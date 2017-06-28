LISD board welcomes Zach Brady

The newest member of the Lubbock ISD board was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Zach Brady took the oath of office Wednesday morning at a special meeting to swear him in to the Board of Trustees.

Brady was appointed on June 16 to fill the position vacated by former board president Melissa Collier.

Brady is an attorney and the son of teachers.

He has two children who are students at LISD schools.

Brady's term will run until 2018, when voters will select a candidate to fill the remainder of Collier's term, which ends in May 2020.

