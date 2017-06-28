Former Lubbock Renegades coach Texas Revolution to CIF Championship

The Lubbock Renegades had two years of area football in AF2 in 2007 and 2008. Some of the players on those teams are now coaches in Area Football and they recently guided the Texas Revolution to the CIF Championship.

Former Renegade Victor Mann is the Head Coach of the Revolution, who play games in Allen. Trae Ivory is the Assistant Head Coach of the Revolution and Ronald Redman is the Special Teams Coordinator.

While their playing days with the Renegades are long over, they call their former Lubbock Renegades Head Coach Rodney Blackshear, a former Red Raider, their mentor.

The Revolution topped the Omaha Beef 59-49 to win the Champions Indoor Football Title.

Mann, who was born in Lubbock, celebrated with NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, who is part owner of the Texas Revolution.

Ivory, who currently live in Lubbock, held the giant CIF Trophy with pride. Now he focuses on coaching here in town with the TYFA Hub City Bison. They kick off the season in September and he’s looking for kids 4-11 to join the team.

Congrats to the Texas Revolution on winning the CIF Championship thanks to a coaching staff comprised of some Lubbock Renegades!

