Another strong outing for Gingery on Team USA

Red Raider pitcher Steven Gingery has faced the best the Big 12 has to offer. Now as a member of the Team USA College National Team, he's facing the best in the world.

Wednesday night, he entered the game in the 5th, pitching 4 innings of shutout ball, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out 2, helping Team USA top Chinese Taipei 3-0.

He previously picked up a win for the USA College National team, going 3 innings allowing no runs and 1 hit with 5 strikeouts in a 22-1 win over the Catawba All Stars.

The USA College National team will play Cuba, and Japan in July.

No doubt this will be great experience for Gingery, who was the Big 12 Pitcher of the year and the National Pitcher of the year announced by the College Baseball Foundation.

