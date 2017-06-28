Another strong outing for Gingery on Team USA

Red Raider pitcher Steven Gingery has faced the best the Big 12 has to offer. Now as a member of the Team USA College National Team, he's facing the best in the world.
The Lubbock Renegades had two years of area football in AF2 in 2007 and 2008. Some of the players on those teams are now coaches in Area Football and they recently guided the Texas Revolution to the CIF Championship.
Texas Tech Tennis will host the ITA Summer Circuit Event July 22-24 at the McLeod Tennis Center.
Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that Matt Corkery has resigned as Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach.
Texas Tech's highest ranking is 12th in Baseball America's final poll.
