LPD searching for man accused of severely beating ex-girlfriend

Images of the severe injuries from the violent dating abuse Solidad Torres experienced have gone viral, as she hopes to shed a light on this issue (source: Juanita Torres)

Lubbock police are actively searching for a man they say severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.

Police are looking for Dameon Marmolejo, 20, of Lubbock for the June 17 assault on the girl, who was hospitalized and needed multiple staples to close the wound on her head.

Marmolejo is 5-10, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000

The victim in this domestic violence case is Solidad Torres, 18, who just graduated from Monterey High School last month.

While she is recovering from this traumatic experience, her family shared the graphic photos of the injuries with us.

We also spoke with Women's Protective Services here in Lubbock to find out more about the healing process and how they try to prevent dating violence like this.

Torres is recovering from a terrible encounter with teen dating violence, but the healing process will take time, because of the images of the severe injuries from her ex-boyfriend.

Abuse so extreme, she received staples in her head.

"Typically when you hear of domestic violence, you have a picture in your head of physical violence, injuries, sexual abuse. But if physical or sexual abuse has occurred, it is pretty much guaranteed that there has already been verbal and emotional abuse going on probably for some time. Whether they realized it or not," Coordinator of Community Education and Legal Outreach Services at Women's Protective Services, Steven Garcia, said.

Garcia says last year, Women's Protective Services of Lubbock served 3,500 women and children at the shelter alone.

He says education and awareness on domestic violence begins with teens.

"We have a program called ‘Expect Respect'. We go into the high schools, and we try to teach healthy dating relationships and to look for red flags and that kind of stuff," Garcia said.

Garcia says some of those red flags you can look for include verbal abuse such as name calling and yelling, intimidation, control, and isolation.

He says many cases go unreported, and says they encourage victims to reach out for help.

Women's Protective Services has a 24 hour hotline.

"Our advocates would love to, to talk to them and hopefully provide some hope and some encouragement that it's brave what they are doing. Coming out and you know, wanting some information," Garcia said.

He says as survivors of domestic violence begin to heal, it's important for them to not blame themselves.

"Our survivors, they place a lot of guilt on themselves. A lot of times they're ‘I should have known better' or like ‘I should have gotten out sooner.' And really, what's important for anyone out there who is going through this, it's important for them to realize that uh, no one deserves this, and it's not their fault. It really isn't," Garcia said.

The 24 hour Crisis Hotline at Women's Protective Services can be reached by calling 806-747-6491.

You can remain anonymous.

Garcia also says if you have witnessed domestic violence, it's best not to intervene but rather to call the police.

