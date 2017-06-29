Motorcyclist injured in crash on 27th and Ave Q - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Motorcyclist injured in crash on 27th and Ave Q

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Northbound Avenue Q were shut down just after 9 a.m. after a pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle.

Officials say the driver of the pickup was cited for failure to yield right of way to the motorcycle. The pickup was traveling east on 27th and the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Ave. Q.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

