Lubbock airport reports 107 degrees, tying record from 1957

The Lubbock airport is reporting an unofficial high of 107 degrees, tying a record set in 1957.

Heat Advisories continue through sunset. No rainfall in sight today.

Smoke is in the air again this afternoon, especially across the western South Plains.

COLD FRONT FRIDAY?

When we say cold front, it is important to note that it's late June and almost July. This front is not as strong as last week's frontal system and will likely stall just south of Lubbock Friday night. I'm cooling us into the middle 90's for Lubbock with 80's north and 100's ahead of the front Friday. Temperatures remain challenging.

Rain chances are low Friday, but not zero percent. Models show isolated strong storms possible mainly east of Lubbock Friday afternoon and Friday night.

COOLER SATURDAY:

Saturday will likely be our coolest day. More clouds are expected and we could see some showers roaming around. Highs in the lower 90s. Late night storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.

WARMER SUNDAY:

The front washes out and Sunday heats up. Models show highs between 95 and 100 degrees again Sunday afternoon with stray storms in the afternoon and overnight storms possible.

MONDAY:

Stray storms possible, especially late at night, with highs in the upper 90's.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of overnight storms. Highs in the upper 90's.

NO MAJOR CHANGES NEXT WEEK:

The forecast is basically repeated Tuesday through Friday of next week with late night storms possible from New Mexico in a northwest flow pattern that favors overnight activity, but coverage is generally less than 20 percent each night. Highs in the middle to upper 90's each day with lows in the upper 60's to lower 70's each night.

