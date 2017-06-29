City of Lubbock declares July as golf cart safety awareness month

The City of Lubbock is declaring July as Golf Cart Safety Awareness Month at a short presentation at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30 in City Hall, Council Chambers. At the presentation, a special recognition will be read, and Tim Siegel and the Lubbock Police Department will be present to make remarks and answer questions.

On July 28, 2015, 9-year-old Luke Siegel was involved in a golf cart accident that nearly took his life. The accident involved another 9-year-old boy. There was no adult supervision, no helmet, and no parent onboard.

The goal of Golf Cart Safety Awareness Month is to create public awareness of State laws governing the use of golf carts and to warn parents about the dangers of children operating these vehicles.

"Golf carts can be perceived as fun toys by children. It is important for both parents and youngsters to be aware of the laws that prohibit children operating these vehicles. Citizens, neighbors, and parents need to be aware of these laws and to protect our children," said Mayor Dan Pope.

