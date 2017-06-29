Food for Thought Report: 6.29 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 6.29

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Adventures USA 3305 116th -
Asbury-Dupre (summer feeding) 2005 Ave. T -
Boardwalk 2434 35th -
Cake by Distinctive Details 8201 Quaker -
Chipolte Mexican Grill #2 8201 Quaker -
Comfort Suites 51113 S. Loop 289 -
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant (bar) 5604 Slide -
Holiday Express Inn & Suites 6505 I-27 -
Lone Star Event Center (bar) 602 E. 19th -
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club - Wilson 3221 54th -
Oakwood Methodist Preschool 2215 58th -
Tule Creek Nubians Dairy 19th & Buddy Holly -
YWCA - O'Neill Building 3101 35th -
YWCA CDC of Lubbock 3101 34th -
One Violation
Super 8 6510 S I-27 42
Courtyard by Marriot LBK Downtown 308 Ave. V 32
Dutch Farmstead Cheese 19th & Buddy Holly 21
Family Dollar Store #3438 2636 Parkway 11
Lil Precious Steps ELC 918 Zenith 29
Two or More Violations
7 De Copas Cantina 2228 Clovis Road 18,32
Cactus Theater 1812 Buddy Holly 21,22
Hi-Jo's Lemonade 3313 Colgate 29,47
Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant 1217 Ave G 39,43
La Quinta Inn & Suites North 5006 Auburn 36,45
Lone Star Event Center (concession) 602 E. 19th 46,47
Murphy USA #7678 1809 4th 18,37
Panda Express 6311 82nd 34,39
Pereira Pastures Creamery 19th & Buddy Holly 21,31
Rise N Shine Donuts 1908 50th 32,45
McPherson Cellars 1615 Texas Ave. 21,46,47
Wingate by Wyndam 5214 2nd Drive 32,35,45
Lubbock Hospitality House 4710 Slide 32,33,39,45
Sunnyside Learning Academy 3302 Quaker 18,19,32,37
Wing Stop 6807 Slide 10,34,35,39
Church's Fried Chicken #2120 6410 19th 22,32,35,36,42
Happy's 1708 50th 10,22,33,37,47
Polly's 1815 Ave. B 14,32,33,39,42
Potbelly Sandwich Shop 6616 Milwaukee 28,34,35,36,42
Donut Depot 3612 34th 3,22,31,35,37,45
McDonald's #32375 6511 82nd 10,33,34,37,45,46
Red Roof Inn #707 6624 I-27 9,18,22,40,42,45
Rockfish Seafood Grill (bar) 6253 Slide 10,31,32,36,39,42
Stripes #109 6519 University 18,31,34,36,40,42
Bangkok Thai Restaurant 4624 34th 3,9,18,32,39,42,45
Cracker Barrel Old Country Kitchen 5018 Milwaukee 32,33,34,39,42,45,47
Denny's #6676 4718 Slide 9,10,14,32,33,34,39,42
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant (restaurant) 5604 Slide 9,32,34,37,39,42,43,45
Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehab 5301 University 2,25,27,32,39,42,43,45
Royal Indian Cuisine 3806 50th 9,18,22,31,36,37,39,45
Taqueria Jalisco #7 2211 Ave. Q 11,14,22,29,32,33,39,45
Wienerschnitzel 7615 S. University 29,32,34,37,39,42,43,45,46
Pho Cali 4636 50th 18,29,34,35,36,39,42,43,47
Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant 1217 Ave. G

9,18,28,31,32,

34,37,42,43,46
La Madeleine 8201 Quaker

10,18,29,31,35,

36,37,39,42,45
Rockfish Seafood Grill (restaurant) 6253 Slide

2,9,10,21,29,32,

35,36,41,42,45
Dunkin Donuts 7901 University

11,14,18,21,28,32,

37,39,40,42,45,46

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

