Food for Thought Report: 6.29

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Adventures USA
|3305 116th
|Asbury-Dupre (summer feeding)
|2005 Ave. T
|Boardwalk
|2434 35th
|Cake by Distinctive Details
|8201 Quaker
|Chipolte Mexican Grill #2
|8201 Quaker
|Comfort Suites
|51113 S. Loop 289
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant (bar)
|5604 Slide
|Holiday Express Inn & Suites
|6505 I-27
|Lone Star Event Center (bar)
|602 E. 19th
|Lubbock Boys & Girls Club - Wilson
|3221 54th
|Oakwood Methodist Preschool
|2215 58th
|Tule Creek Nubians Dairy
|19th & Buddy Holly
|YWCA - O'Neill Building
|3101 35th
|YWCA CDC of Lubbock
|3101 34th
One Violation
|Super 8
|6510 S I-27
|42
|Courtyard by Marriot LBK Downtown
|308 Ave. V
|32
|Dutch Farmstead Cheese
|19th & Buddy Holly
|21
|Family Dollar Store #3438
|2636 Parkway
|11
|Lil Precious Steps ELC
|918 Zenith
|29
|Two or More Violations
|7 De Copas Cantina
|2228 Clovis Road
|18,32
|Cactus Theater
|1812 Buddy Holly
|21,22
|Hi-Jo's Lemonade
|3313 Colgate
|29,47
|Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant
|1217 Ave G
|39,43
|La Quinta Inn & Suites North
|5006 Auburn
|36,45
|Lone Star Event Center (concession)
|602 E. 19th
|46,47
|Murphy USA #7678
|1809 4th
|18,37
|Panda Express
|6311 82nd
|34,39
|Pereira Pastures Creamery
|19th & Buddy Holly
|21,31
|Rise N Shine Donuts
|1908 50th
|32,45
|McPherson Cellars
|1615 Texas Ave.
|21,46,47
|Wingate by Wyndam
|5214 2nd Drive
|32,35,45
|Lubbock Hospitality House
|4710 Slide
|32,33,39,45
|Sunnyside Learning Academy
|3302 Quaker
|18,19,32,37
|Wing Stop
|6807 Slide
|10,34,35,39
|Church's Fried Chicken #2120
|6410 19th
|22,32,35,36,42
|Happy's
|1708 50th
|10,22,33,37,47
|Polly's
|1815 Ave. B
|14,32,33,39,42
|Potbelly Sandwich Shop
|6616 Milwaukee
|28,34,35,36,42
|Donut Depot
|3612 34th
|3,22,31,35,37,45
|McDonald's #32375
|6511 82nd
|10,33,34,37,45,46
|Red Roof Inn #707
|6624 I-27
|9,18,22,40,42,45
|Rockfish Seafood Grill (bar)
|6253 Slide
|10,31,32,36,39,42
|Stripes #109
|6519 University
|18,31,34,36,40,42
|Bangkok Thai Restaurant
|4624 34th
|3,9,18,32,39,42,45
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Kitchen
|5018 Milwaukee
|32,33,34,39,42,45,47
|Denny's #6676
|4718 Slide
|9,10,14,32,33,34,39,42
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant (restaurant)
|5604 Slide
|9,32,34,37,39,42,43,45
|Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehab
|5301 University
|2,25,27,32,39,42,43,45
|Royal Indian Cuisine
|3806 50th
|9,18,22,31,36,37,39,45
|Taqueria Jalisco #7
|2211 Ave. Q
|11,14,22,29,32,33,39,45
|Wienerschnitzel
|7615 S. University
|29,32,34,37,39,42,43,45,46
|Pho Cali
|4636 50th
|18,29,34,35,36,39,42,43,47
|Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant
|1217 Ave. G
|
9,18,28,31,32,
34,37,42,43,46
|La Madeleine
|8201 Quaker
|
10,18,29,31,35,
36,37,39,42,45
|Rockfish Seafood Grill (restaurant)
|6253 Slide
|
2,9,10,21,29,32,
35,36,41,42,45
|Dunkin Donuts
|7901 University
|
11,14,18,21,28,32,
37,39,40,42,45,46
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
