World Class Fireworks supports troops, donates to Folds of Honor Foundation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For the 6th year, Texas Star Fireworks is partnering with World Class Fireworks to support our troops with donating to Folds of Honor Foundation

World-Class Fireworks wants to give back to those who have sacrificed so much.  They will donate $10 from every Folds of Honor Firework sold to the Folds of Honor Foundation. They hope to raise at least $500,000 for scholarship opportunities for those families involved in Folds of Honor.

In Lubbock, these Folds of Honor finale fireworks can be purchased at 3 locations-Texas Star Fireworks 1115 130th (FM 1585), 5606 FM 130th (FM 1585) and Hwy 179 Wolfforth (1 mile north Frenship High School).

