World Class Fireworks supports troops, donates to Folds of Honor Foundation

For the 6th year, Texas Star Fireworks is partnering with World Class Fireworks to support our troops with donating to Folds of Honor Foundation

World-Class Fireworks wants to give back to those who have sacrificed so much. They will donate $10 from every Folds of Honor Firework sold to the Folds of Honor Foundation. They hope to raise at least $500,000 for scholarship opportunities for those families involved in Folds of Honor.

In Lubbock, these Folds of Honor finale fireworks can be purchased at 3 locations-Texas Star Fireworks 1115 130th (FM 1585), 5606 FM 130th (FM 1585) and Hwy 179 Wolfforth (1 mile north Frenship High School).

