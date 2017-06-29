Bahama Buck’s Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This summer, Bahama Buck’s is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to support its lifesaving mission: — Finding cures. Saving children.

Thanks to supporters across the nation, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Additionally, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Beginning July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation and its franchisees, collectively, will make a minimum donation in the amount of $20,000 to St. Jude during the campaign term to help the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where no family ever pays St. Jude for anything.

Bahama Buck's is also introducing two new Buck's sno flavor benefiting St. Jude. Pink and blue cotton candy are the same flavors families have enjoyed at parades, baseball games and fairs.

For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital visit stjude.org.