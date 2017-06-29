Keep your pets safe and secure during the 4th of July holiday

The 5th of July is one of the busiest days for animal shelters.

While Independence Day celebrations are a highlight of the summer for many Americans, pets are often confused and scared by the festivities. It’s important to be aware that not all celebrating takes place on the 4th; there may be scary sounds all week long. Pets may run away, become lost, injured, or killed over the holiday.

Here are some tips for keeping your pets safe this holiday:

Bring your pets inside for the entire week leading up to the 4th of July.

Turn up the music or TV volume when you are not home to drown out the fireworks.

Do not leave your pet outside while you are watching fireworks.

Keep up-to-date identification on your pet’s collar.

Do not use fireworks around your pets.

