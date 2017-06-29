SWAT, Texas Rangers assist Lamb Co. in Sudan standoff situation

The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
Greta Van Susteren is out as a host for MSNBC, where she has worked just shy of six months after losing her job at Fox News Channel last year.
The Lubbock airport is reporting an unofficial high of 107 degrees, tying a record set in 1957.
President Donald Trump has nominated former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be his ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – a job that could test the former Texas senator’s diplomacy skills.
