SWAT, Texas Rangers assist Lamb Co. in Sudan standoff situation

Lamb County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday for an assault with a deadly weapon in Sudan, according to Lamb County Chief Deputy Craig Thompson.

The report states a woman was stabbed in the front yard of a home and dragged back inside. A witness told deputies the woman had injuries to her hand and possibly her leg.

Due to the circumstances, deputies called the Texas Rangers and the Lubbock Police Department SWAT.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, SWAT attempted to communicate with the suspect and the victim, but there was no response. Around 2:45 a.m., SWAT used a fixed ram attached to a response vehicle to get inside the home. Then the suspect and victim both walked out on their own.

The suspect, 44-year-old Juan Alberto Salas, was taken into custody just before 4 a.m. and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child or elderly, and terroristic threat.

The victim had an injury to her hand which was consistent with being stabbed.

