Food for Thought: 6/29

Health inspectors visited nearly 60 Lubbock eateries this week, and we're only serving up perfect scores in Food for Thought.

Here's a look at our top performers.

Adventures USA at 3305 116th

Cake at 8201 Quaker

Chipotle Mexican Grill at 8201 Quaker

Tule Creek Nubians Dairy at 19th & Buddy Holly (Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market)

RELATED LINK: Full report for 6/29

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.