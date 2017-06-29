Food for Thought: 6/29 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 6/29

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Health inspectors visited nearly 60 Lubbock eateries this week, and we're only serving up perfect scores in Food for Thought.

Here's a look at our top performers. 

  • Adventures USA at 3305 116th
  • Cake at 8201 Quaker
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill at 8201 Quaker 
  • Tule Creek Nubians Dairy at 19th & Buddy Holly (Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market)

RELATED LINK: Full report for 6/29

  • House GOP backs bills to crack down on illegal immigration

    The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump.
  • Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expected

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

  • GOP may keep some Obama tax increases to save health bill

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

