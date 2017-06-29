Avoiding fireworks injuries this Fourth of July - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Avoiding fireworks injuries this Fourth of July

By Caitlyn Nix, News Reporter
Connect
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our country with family, friends, food, fun and fireworks, but those fireworks can be dangerous if mishandled.

Chad Curry with University Medical Center EMS says 10,000 people nationwide make a visit to the emergency room because of serious injuries from fireworks each year. Of those, 45 percent are children under the age of 14.

"The stress is to really watch your children," Curry said.

Because of these accidents and others, Lubbock Fire, Police, and EMS stay busy around the Fourth.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says they will be stepping up their staffing on the holiday to prepare for an increase in calls.

They will also have their dive team at Mackenzie Park for events like the fishing tournament for kids, part of the Fourth on Broadway celebration.

"If there is an incident, we can be there right away," said Steve Holland with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

People should also be mindful of where they're popping fireworks.

Since it is illegal to use fireworks inside the city limits, LFR says to check with the land owner to make sure you have permission to use your fireworks on their land in the county, and to find an area that is not overgrown with grass or weeds, so you don't start a fire.

"With the breezes we have, and hot temperatures, fires are likely to start a lot easier this year," Holland said,

Local fireworks stands like TNT on 82nd Street and Avenue P, make it their goal to keep people safe by handing out bags that explain the "do's and don'ts" when it comes to fireworks, so people can still enjoy the Fourth in all it's glory.

"As long as it's done safely, it's a blast," said Jinks White, with TNT Fireworks.

The Lubbock Police Department asks that you call the non-emergency number if you are calling to report the use of fireworks in the city limits.

That number is: (806)-775-2865.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

