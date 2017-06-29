Area teams wrap up pool play at 7 on 7 State Tournament; Estacado advances

128 teams from across Texas are in College Station for the 7 on 7 State Championships. Several of our area teams were in action on Thursday.

Estacado, making their first ever 7 on 7 State appearance, lost to Giddings 26-19. The Matadors then beat Bay City 32-25. Then, needing a win to advance to the Championship bracket, Estacado knocked off Deweyville 47-14. The Matadors go 2-1 in pool play and finish 2nd advancing to the Championship Bracket.

Playing in their 4th straight 7 on 7 State Tourney, Levelland went 0-3 in pool play falling to Gatesville 44-28, Carthage 39-24 and Brazosport 39-28. Finishing 4th in Pool Play, The Lobos will play in the Consolation Bracket Friday.

Part of Sweetwater get KCBD NewsChannel 11. The Mustangs went 1-2 in Pool Play. Sweetwater lost to West 46-38. They then dropped one to Argyle 41-26, but rebounded to top Hitchcock 34-28. At 1-2, Sweetwater finished 3rd in pool play and will be in the Consolation bracket Friday.

Coronado gets started in pool play Friday. The Mustangs open with the Defending State Champs from Desoto at 2 p.m. Coronado then faces Longview at 4 p.m. Friday and Pearland at 6 p.m.

