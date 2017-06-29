Texas Tech's Wesley Thorp, Cody Snow bring home team roping prize

Exactly one week ago today, KCBD News Channel 11 Sports told you the story of the Texas Tech Rodeo team winning the Team Roping National Championship.

Late Sunday night, Wesley Thorp, alongside Cody Snow, won the team roping competition at the Reno Rodeo.

This was Thorp's second title, in a matter of a week.

Both Wesley Thorpe and Cody Snow left the Reno Rodeo $10,000 richer.

You might be surprised to hear that rodeo student athletes can make money.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association oversees the college level rodeo regulations and has allowed college rodeo athletes to win money in college rodeo competitions.

NIRA also allows college rodeo athletes to compete in the professional circuit if they qualify.

This means that if the student has excelled at college prep boarding schools, he or she could be competing on both the college and professional level.

One week he could be competing in a college rodeo and the next he could be competing in a professional rodeo.

So with how hot these guys are right now, don’t be surprised if we keep seeing their names on the winning end of the rodeos.

