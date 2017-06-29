Texas Tech's Wesley Thorp, Cody Snow bring home team roping prize

Two big nights of dirt track racing start Friday night out at West Texas Raceway at 1585 and Highway 87 with the Firecracker Shootout.
Late Sunday night, Wesley Thorp, alongside Cody Snow, won the team roping competition at the Reno Rodeo.
Estacado, making their first ever 7 on 7 State appearance, lost to Giddings 26-19. The Matadors then beat Bay City 32-25. Then, needing a win to advance to the Championship bracket, Estacado knocked off Deweyville 47-14. The Matadors go 2-1 in pool play and finish 2nd advancing to the Championship Bracket.
Red Raider pitcher Steven Gingery has faced the best the Big 12 has to offer. Now as a member of the Team USA College National Team, he's facing the best in the world.
The Lubbock Renegades had two years of area football in AF2 in 2007 and 2008. Some of the players on those teams are now coaches in Area Football and they recently guided the Texas Revolution to the CIF Championship.
