Get ready for Firecracker Shootout Weekend at West Texas Raceway

Two big nights of dirt track racing start Friday night out at West Texas Raceway at 1585 and Highway 87 with the Firecracker Shootout.

Races start 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Night. West Texas Raceway Public Relations Director Dan Shank says you will see a wide variety of classes this weekend.

"We're going to have modified, SportMod and Street Stock. We're going to have I-Stock, which are that bumped up amped up full car. We are also going to have the 305 Sprints back in town for both nights for big payouts."

Since the Fourth of July is right around the corner, the Firecracker Shootout Weekend at the Raceway will also have massive fireworks shows both nights.

"Corky Matthews opened the track this year and has not spared any expense. He assured me there's going to be about $40,000 worth of fireworks. His goal was to, nothing personal here, outdo the City of Lubbock's display."

