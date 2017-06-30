KCBD All-American Eats Contest

The Fourth of July is all about fireworks, fun, and....FOOD!

This year, we're spotlighting your most patriotic plates in the All-American Eats contest. Submit a photo of your red, white, and blue themed treats for a chance to win an annual Family Lake Pass to Buffalo Springs Lake!

Whether it's grilled, baked, frozen, or in a glass, any festive edible treat is eligible. Plus, submit as many unique photos as you want for more chances to win! Multiple entries of the same food will be disqualified, but you can enter a photo for every different plate that you have!

Entries are accepted July 1st - July 8th, then an independent committee will vote on their favorite food photo based on creativity, presentation, and photo quality.

The winner will be contacted July 10th. Enter here now or read the rest of the official rules here.

This year, celebrate the 4th with All-American Eats: A Food Photo Faceoff, from KCBD and Buffalo Springs Lake!