Texas Supreme Court throws out same-sex marriage ruling

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.
The Texas Supreme Court has ordered a trial to reconsider a case regarding benefits to public employees in a same-sex marriage.
