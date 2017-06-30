Texas Supreme Court throws out same-sex marriage ruling

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

June 30, 2017

The Texas Supreme Court has ordered a trial to reconsider a case regarding benefits to public employees in a same-sex marriage.

The unanimous decision came Friday morning and threw out a lower courts ruling that allowed government subsidized benefits for spouses in same-sex marriages, according to The Texas Tribune.

In a 24-page opinion Justice Jeffrey Boyd wrote the ruling that stems from the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case does not fully address the rights to marriage benefits. This came to light after a Houston case challenged a benefits policy recently.

“We agree with the Mayor [of Houston] that any effort to resolve whether and the extent to which the Constitution requires states or cities to provide tax-funded benefits to same-sex couples without considering Obergefell would simply be erroneous,” Boyd wrote.“On the other hand, we agree… that the Supreme Court did not address and resolve that specific issue in Obergefell.”

The two people suing the city of Houston have backing by prominent same-sex marriage opponents and are arguing that the interpretation of the Supreme Court case is too broad and does not entail particular tax benefit packages.

The full details of the case can be read on The Texas Tribune website.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.