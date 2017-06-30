Mostly sunny, breezy, hot - but not as hot; slight chance of an evening storm

The cold front we've expected is moving through West Texas now, and will result in a temperature range of nearly 20 degrees this afternoon from the northwest to southeast viewing area.

A slight chance of storms and showers will develop by Friday evening, but are a little more likely overnight. There is also a slight chance of rain off and on through the weekend, but currently it looks as though another round of storms and rain may move through the area Saturday night.

This will also be when the strongest thunderstorms are likely. Some may produce high wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.