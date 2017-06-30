City names Dustin Kostelich Chief Financial Officer

The City of Lubbock has named Dustin 'Blu' Kostelich its new Chief Financial Officer.

A Denver City native, Kostelich will begin his role on July 5. He is currently working as the Director of Finance for the City of Bridgeport.

Kostelich's other life ventures include five years of military service after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. During that service he earned two Commendation Medals and a Bronze Star.

Afterwords he earned a Masters of Business Administration from the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. And before serving in Bridgeport he worked with TAMKO Building Products and Lennox International.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work and grow with the City of Lubbock and to return home to my West Texas roots,” Kostelich said in a news release. “I look forward to bringing my skill set and experience to the finance team, as we plan and prepare for the City's future and forthcoming development. It is a pleasure to be back in the Hub City."

