Elderly in need of Air Conditioning

Over the past few months, Adult Protective Services have been passing out air conditioners to the elderly and disabled in the community who have been without a properly working air conditioner.

APS is able to do this thanks to the Llano Estacado Silver Star Board and they estimate they have given out over 20 air conditioners this summer.

"We actually ran out of the first batch that we received from the Llano Estacado Silver Star Board and they have purchased some more for us," Ernie Morin with APS said.

David Wages, a recipient of one of the air conditioners has had a long relationship with APS and when his air conditioner went out, they were able to help him in his time of need.

"They brought me one right away," Wages said.

And, with this type of heat, those air conditioners are making a huge difference for those who were without.

"It's definitely a blessing to know that we are able to provide such a necessity to the elderly and disabled," Morin said.

APS says they are still in need of more air conditioners, and they ask anyone who would like to donate to this cause to call (806)-698-5500.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.