Elderly in need of Air Conditioning

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months to work out details before they begin letting transgender individuals enlist in the armed services.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months to work out details before they begin letting transgender individuals enlist in the armed services.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
On this week's Pay It Forward, KCBD NewsChannel 11's Jenna Siffringer visits the folks at Mosaic, a creative organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities.
On this week's Pay It Forward, KCBD NewsChannel 11's Jenna Siffringer visits the folks at Mosaic, a creative organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.