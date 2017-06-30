Pay It Forward: 6/28/2017 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pay It Forward: 6/28/2017

Source: KCBD Source: KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

On this week's Pay It Forward, KCBD NewsChannel 11's Jenna Siffringer visits the folks at Mosaic, a creative organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities.

For those wanting to nominate someone for Pay It Foward, they should visit www.kcbd.com/pif to surprise nominees with gifts they need.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump suggests just repeal Obamacare, then try to replace it

    Trump suggests just repeal Obamacare, then try to replace it

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-30 07:43:59 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:55:07 GMT

    Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.

    Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.

  • Pentagon OKs 6-month delay in transgender enlistments

    Pentagon OKs 6-month delay in transgender enlistments

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:53:40 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:54:54 GMT
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months before they begin allowing transgender individuals to enlist in the armed services. (Source: Pixabay)Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months before they begin allowing transgender individuals to enlist in the armed services. (Source: Pixabay)

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months to work out details before they begin letting transgender individuals enlist in the armed services.

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months to work out details before they begin letting transgender individuals enlist in the armed services.

  • Doctor accused of sex harassment kills 1 at NYC hospital

    Doctor accused of sex harassment kills 1 at NYC hospital

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:33:36 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:54:46 GMT

    Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

    Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly