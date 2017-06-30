7 on 7 State Tournament Friday results/Coronado to Consolation bracket

The Coronado Mustangs opened up pool play with a huge win over the defending 5A State Champs Desoto 19-14, scoring the winning touchdown with just about a minute left.

The Mustangs then lost to Longview 46-30. That set up a big third game against Pearland. Coronado tried a 2 point conversion for the tie and missed falling 38-36. Coronado, Pearland and Desoto all finished 1-2 and tied for second so they went to the tiebreaker and Pearland takes 2nd on total points advancing to the Championship round.

Coronado took third and will be in the consolation bracket at 8 a.m. against Rowe.

In Division 2, Estacado advanced to the championship bracket on Thursday going 2-1. The Matadors came out Friday Morning and beat Fairfield 27-20 to advance to the Round of 16. Estacado them lost to Texarkana Pleasant Grove 39-14 ending a great first appearance at State with a 3-2 record.

Levelland played in the Consolation bracket and was eliminated by Canton 19-13, ending their 4th straight trip to State.

Sweetwater was also in the Consolation bracket and they went on a run beating Falls City 27-15, topping Hardin-Jefferson 41-38 and knocking off Brazosport 40-34 to make the Consolation Bracket semifinals. However, Sweetwater would lose to Heritage 44-34 ending their run.

