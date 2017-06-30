Large fire reported near Guthrie

Crews are currently responding to a large grass fire near Guthrie.

According to responders with Lubbock-County Emergency-Management the fire may have started after lightning struck the ground. That area is also currently under a burn ban, which may have contributed to the large nature of the fire.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is monitoring the situation and will update this story as more information becomes available.

