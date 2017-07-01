One dead after lightning starts house fire; two houses affected

A seemingly calm night took a sharp turn Friday evening, into Saturday morning as storms ravaged most of the South Plains.

Heavy lightning struck all around the area, and in a few cases hit trees, cars and houses. The Lubbock Fire Department has reported two instances in which houses caught fire after being struck by lightning, one of which was fatal.

At 1:33 a.m. LFR responded to 2609 Fir Avenue, where a single-story house was engulfed in flames, according to an LFR Facebook post. There were two victims inside of the house, and responders were able to get them out; both were transported to University Medical Center.

One victim was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room and the other was transfered to the UMC Burn Unit with around six percent of their body burned. The victim is also suffereing from smoke inhalation and lacerations after he was attempting to escape the burning house.

The official classification of the incident is that of an accident and officials say all of the sights lead them to believe lightning was the primary cause. Witnesses also claim that five minutes before the fire started they heard a loud thunder-clap. That case is still under investigation.

Another, non-fatal, incident happened near 5608 87th Place at around 12:33 a.m. Crews arrived at that house after the residences reported the house had been struck by lightning.

A subsequent investigation found that the house was struck and that lead to electrical fires igniting across the home. Crews were able to subdue the blaze by pulling out large amounts of the cieling.

Two adults and two children were displaced in that incident.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will attempt to obtain more details regarding these fires and update this story accordingly.

