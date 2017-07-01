2 DPS officers hospitalized, hit by vehicle during traffic stop

Two officers with the Department of Public Safety were taken to Covenant Hospital Saturday morning after their vehicle was hit by an oncoming suburban.

The crash happened Saturday morning at around 7:45 a.m. after the trooper was attempting to stop a vehicle on Farm Road 1585, west of Highway 87. In attempting to turn around to catch up to the vehicle they were trying to stop, the troopers vehicle was hit by the Suburban.

Both DPS officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the driver of the suburban was not injured.

This crash is still currently under investigation.

