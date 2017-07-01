Road blocked off near Research Boulevard after car catches fire

A bit after 1 p.m. the West Carlisle Fire Department received a call that a car was engulfed in flames on Research Boulevard in between 34th and 50th Streets.

The white Dodge SUV was fully engulfed once officials arrived. One person was driving the vehicle, but was able to get out and left the scene with no injuries.

At the moment that part of Research is blocked off, but will re-open after the car is removed. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

