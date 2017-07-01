60s-era jet makes emergency landing in Plainview

An older-model 1960s era training jet was forced to make an emergency landing at the Plainview Hale County Airport around 1:40 p.m. today.

The jet, a Aero L-29 Delfin, according to The Plainview Herald, was coming into Plainview from Lancaster for a fuel stop on its way to California.

However, upon making the landing the pilot called in saying there was mechanical issues with the landing gear. The jet was able to land safely and the pilot was not injured.

The pilot has been identified as Scott Farnsworth, a 2016 Air Race Champion and member of the Red Dragon Aero Team. As of now the Plainview Fire Department and Department of Public Safety are using air pumps and pallets to lift the jet off of the runway.

