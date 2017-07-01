Driver hits man with car, shot by other person near 12th Street

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the circumstances regarding a 12:30 a.m. Friday aggravated assault near the 4900 block of 12th Street that left two men in the hospital.

LPD has determined, as of now, a 32-year-old man drove to the home on 12th Street and got into a verbal altercation with a second man and ran him over with his vehicle.

A third man was at the home, saw this take place, and fired shots at the 32-year-old, hitting him twice. This man left the scene before police arrived and has not been located since.

The victim struck by the car was taken to Covenant Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injures and the 32-year-old was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD is still investigating this case and KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. At this time there is no information regarding the names and descriptions of each of the people involved.

