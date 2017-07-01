Heavy storms possible throughout Saturday night, Sunday morning

The overnight rainfall totals of one to three inches kept temperatures down across the area. Lubbock's high temperature so far has been 86 degrees.

The airport received 0.85" of rain overnight. KCBD reported 2.02" of rain according to Instant Data.

Two to three inches of rain were observed across much of the city early this morning along with frequent lightning and the large hail that was reported near Littlefield and Anton.

Storms are ongoing across the plains of eastern New Mexico. This time, storms are moving to the east.

There are numerous storms east of Ruidoso near Roswell and this should become a storm complex this evening and overnight tonight. Storms are likely tonight favoring the Western South Plains and Texas Panhandle region. Storms have been severe in New Mexico.

If models are correct, a complex of storms will track across the area from west to east this evening and overnight tonight. High resolution models suggest many areas will pick up overnight rainfall again. I have no reason to disagree based on current radar imagery 150 miles west of the local area.

Models show the Lubbock area being impacted between 11:00pm and 1:00am similar to last night. There will be a marginal risk for severe storms in Lubbock. High wind gusts are the main risk tonight, but hail is also possible in isolated cases.

Storms could produce an electrical show as well. Models clear this activity around 3:00 to 5:00am Sunday much like this morning's complex evolved. Severe weather risks should diminish after midnight.

Due to recent rainfall and possible rainfall tonight, Sunday temperatures peredictions are challenging. Most models give us a high between 93 and 96 degrees in Lubbock. Higher soil moisture will result in cooler temperatures than earlier indicated.

Storm chances more isolated the next few nights, but not zero.

If there is no rainfall Sunday night, I expect mostly sunny skies and hot weather Monday and Tuesday with all models showing readings between 95 and 100 degrees again. Stray storms possible favoring the evening and overnight hours both days.

After that a dry north-northeast flow could bring low storm chances each night with temperatures nudging downward. Highs in the 90's with lows in the 60's most days/nights. Could see a weak front or two during this time to enhance rain chances, but no agreement on this yet.

