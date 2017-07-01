5-year-old girl now in satisfactory condition after nearly drown - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

5-year-old girl now in satisfactory condition after nearly drowning

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A five-year-old Odessa girl is now in satisfactory condition at University Medical Center after nearly drowning in a pool.

There are little details as to the circumstances surrounding the situation. The only verifiable information there is now is the incident happened Saturday morning.

