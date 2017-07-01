5-year-old girl now in satisfactory condition after nearly drowning

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
A five-year-old Odessa girl is now in satisfactory condition at University Medical Center after nearly drowning in a pool.
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.
