Man in serious condition after scooter hit by vehicle

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A crash near 6th Street and Frankford Avenue has one man in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon. Lubbock police are not yet able to release the details of the crash but the area in which it happened is cleaned up.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

